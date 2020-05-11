Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corp Affairs Min provides clarity on procedure related to rights issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:59 IST
Corp Affairs Min provides clarity on procedure related to rights issue

The corporate affairs ministry on Monday provided clarity on certain procedural requirements related to rights issues by companies. In a circular, the ministry said that inability to send notices through postal or courier services to shareholders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic would not be viewed as a violation of the Companies Act.

The relaxation would be in place for rights issue opening up to July 31, 2020 and would be applicable only if the companies follow procedures laid down by markets regulator Sebi. Several representations were also received by the ministry seeking clarity on the mode of issuance of such notices to shareholders of listed companies.

On May 6, Sebi gave certain relaxations to companies in terms of compliance with procedural norms pertaining to rights issues opening up to July 31. Abridged letter of offer, application form and other issues material to shareholders can be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms, it had said.

Failure to adhere to modes of dispatch through registered post or speed post or courier services due to prevailing COVID-19 related conditions would not be treated as non-compliance, as per Sebi. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted economic activities, the ministry, Sebi and other regulators have extended various relaxations to entities concerned.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ICDR

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League gets go-ahead for June 1 return

Premier League and other top-level sport could restart on June 1 as the government on Monday published a lengthy document for lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in England. Step two of the 50-page document gave a go-ahead to the footb...

Jamie Dornan's makeover time with his daughters took a hilarious turn

It seems like Irish actor Jamie Dornans dress-up time with his daughters did not go as planned. According to ENews, the 50 Shades of Grey star gave fans a look at the hilarious makeover that his daughters 6-year-old Dulcie and 4-year-old El...

Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show specific and concrete direction on the ongoing lockdown. During his interaction via video conferencing with the PM who chaired a COVID-19 strat...

Nippon Foundation decides to donate for coronavirus crisis

Amid coronavirus crisis, the collapse of the medical system is a big problem. In such a scenario, Japans The Nippon Foundation has declared to prepare huge temporary medical treatment facility, which will be built-in Museum of Maritime and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020