Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 cr in Q4

Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in the quarter ended March 31, mainly on the back of additional provisioning in lieu of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 454.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Its total income for the quarter also declined to Rs 3,341 crore from Rs 3,408.62 crore as the company is focusing on deleveraging its business. "The COVID crisis comes at a time when there is prevailing slowdown. Therefore, the board thought it prudent to make an additional provisioning of Rs 1,903 crore, which has resulted in the total provisioning increase to Rs 2,693 crore, which represents 5.8 per cent of the book," Piramal said during a media call after the announcement of results.

During the quarter, the company also reported a one-time gain of Rs 1,758 crore on account of impact due to DTA (Deferred Tax Asset) write off and MAT (Minimum Alternate Tax) credit reversal as the company moved from the old tax regime of 35 per cent to 25 per cent. "The results also reflect the gains the company recorded on account of the sale of DRG business...USD 950 million and recorded a net gain of USD 100 million net on the transaction. Excluding these one-time items, the normalised net grew by 40 per cent for the quarter to 807 crore and 22 per cent for year at Rs 2,615 crore," Piramal added.

The company had on January 17, 2020 approved divestment of its entire stake in healthcare insights and analytics business, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, to Clarivate Analytics Plc and its subsidiaries for an aggregate consideration of approximately USD 950 million. Speaking about the decline in the topline, he said, "This is because in the financial services business we are not chasing growth, but preserving liquidity and deleveraging our business.

"The financial services debt equity today is at 2.6 times as against 3.9 times a year ago and the wholesale book has declined 10 per cent year-on-year. Also, our top 10 exposures have come down by Rs 4,200 crore." Revenue from financial services segment stood at Rs 1,718.42 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,932.76 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, Piramal Enterprises' revenue from pharmaceuticals stood at Rs 1,622.58 crore as against Rs 1,475.76 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Piramal said that despite the lockdown due to COVID-19, the pharma business continued to perform and grew by 13 per cent in FY20 as compared to previous year. The company has its sites in India, the US, Canada and the UK.

For fiscal year 2019-20, Piramal Enterprises net profit stood at Rs 21.14 crore. It was at Rs 1,464.09 crore in the previous year. Its total revenue from operations in the fiscal stood at Rs 13,068.29 crore. It was at Rs 11,882.59 crore in 2018-19.

According to the company, it transferred certain financial assets to wholly owned subsidiaries, hence "the results for year ended March 31, 2020 are not comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented." During the year, the company raised Rs 14,500 crore from key milestone transactions including sales of DRG business, allotment of shares to CDPQ, and selling stake in Shriram Transport for Rs 2,300 crore, among others. "Because of this, the equity base has now increased to Rs 30,572 crore from Rs 27,224 crore in last year. We are on track to raise capital in the pharma business. At the same time, we will also monetize investment that we have in Shriram group," Piramal added.

The net debt has reduced by Rs 17,838 crore to Rs 37,283 crore as against Rs 55,122 crore last year. "This is a very healthy debt equity, especially when you have a NBFC as business. The loan book of Rs 50,963 crore has reduced by Rs 4,200 crore and raised Rs 13,500 crore in long-term borrowings over last one year.

"So post allocation, an equity of Rs 15,600 crore and borrowings of Rs 39,000 crore gives us a leverage of 2.6 times in the financial services compared to 3.9 times at March 2019," Piramal said. The company's housing finance loan book stands at Rs 5,534 crore and it aims to create a multi-product retail lending franchise.

"We are looking at other retail lending options. We are also creating tech enabled digital platform for the same," Piramal added. On the ongoing economic situation, Piramal said, "Recovery may take some time. It is difficult to make estimates but the economy will take some time, at least 2-3 quarters, to reach the December 2019 GDP level of 4.7 per cent. Also there are expectations of the GDP returning to 6.5-7.5 per cent level by FY2022.

"There has been an impact on all industries with liquidity being one of the big challenges. RBI has taken certain initiatives to enhance liquidity but we will have to see how things go by," he said. The company informed the BSE that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share.

"Keeping in mind the global environment of heightened uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on one hand and on the other, the recent sale of our DRG business as well as the interest of the minority shareholders, the board has recommended a dividend of INR 14 per share for the approval of the shareholders in the AGM," the company said. Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled 5.21 per cent higher at Rs 932.25 on the BSE.