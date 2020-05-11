Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:00 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine

The S&P 500 ticked higher on Monday as gains in healthcare and technology stocks countered losses in financials, while investors kept an eye on new coronavirus cases as several countries ease lockdowns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was headed for its sixth straight day of gains, while the Dow Jones index slipped about 0.2%.

Technology and healthcare, the best performing sectors this year, rose 0.5% and 1.4% each. Financials, which tend to lag when the economic outlook darkens, declined 1.5%. "Markets want to believe that later on this year we're going to be in a better position. Definitely not right now, but we are moving towards that direction," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Hopes of a pickup in business activity have powered a strong rally on Wall Street from March lows, and the Nasdaq is now up more than 2% this year. The tech-heavy index is now just 6.6% below its February record high, but analysts have warned of another selloff as macroeconomic data gets worse, foreshadowing a deep and lasting global recession.

Earlier in the day, news of a surge in new COVID-19 cases in Germany and South Korea weighed on sentiment. "We think it's likely a stretch for investors to chase the move much higher from here," said Eoin Murray, head of investment at Federated Hermes.

After financial markets began pricing in negative U.S. interest rates for the first time ever last week, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's outlook on the economy at a webcast event on Wednesday. At 1:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 48.67 points, or 0.20%, at 24,282.65, the S&P 500 was up 4.16 points, or 0.14%, at 2,933.96. The Nasdaq Composite was up 67.58 points, or 0.74%, at 9,188.90.

Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc jumped 6.5% as the pandemic drove a surge in third-quarter sales, which topped market estimates. Marriott International Inc shed 4.3% after the hotel operator's quarterly profit fell short of already drastically lowered expectations.

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc slumped 9.6% after it forecast a 50% to 60% drop in second-quarter revenue, while General Mills Inc rose 1.8% after it said it expects to surpass its own expectations for fiscal 2020 organic sales. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.80-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 87 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault

The public prosecutors office in Paris said Monday that it has opened a preliminary investigation of a sexual assault accusation against 94-year-old former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing. The probe involves a German journalists al...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire.The Uni...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

Mumbai, May 11 PTIMore than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaki...

Congo president's chief of staff denies graft charges as trial begins

The chief of staff to Democratic Republic of Congos president denied all wrongdoing on Monday as his trial on charges of embezzling more than 50 million in public funds opened live on national television.Vital Kamerhe, who appeared at a two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020