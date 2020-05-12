SkyCity to deliver safety standards to manage COVID-ralated risks

SkyCity Entertainment Group welcomes confirmation from the Government that New Zealand will be moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 on Thursday, 14 May and is excited to be welcoming back staff and customers in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Stephens, says SkyCity is committed to delivering robust health and safety standards to manage the risks associated with COVID-19.

"We have a comprehensive plan in place to ensure our guests and staff feel safe - backed up by contact tracing protocols," says Stephens.

SkyCity has developed a new Health Management Framework for COVID-19 that is aligned with the Ministry of Health's recommendations under Alert Level 2. This framework includes the following measures:

To minimise potential crowd numbers, the Auckland casino will reopen for SkyCity Premier Rewards Gold, Platinum and Black members only from midday Thursday, 14 May until 4 pm Sunday, 17 May. After this time, all SkyCity Premier Rewards members will be able to visit the casino

Similarly, the Hamilton casino will reopen from midday Thursday, 14 May for SkyCity Premier Rewards Platinum and Black members and from 4 pm Thursday, 14 May for all SkyCity Premier Rewards members

New customers entering a SkyCity casino will be asked to sign up to the SkyCity Premier Rewards Programme with appropriate photo identification

Limiting casino patronage to members only, along with facial recognition technology operating on-site, will ensure SkyCity can support the Ministry of Health with contact tracing should it be required

The creation of distinct "zones" on our main gaming floors in Auckland and Hamilton to ensure less than 100 guests and staff in a static location at any one time

Configuring electronic gaming machines to allow appropriate physical distancing between players

Reducing the number of seated players at each gaming table with no back betting permitted to avoid crowding

Other SkyCity venues will be open to the public and have COVID-19 registers in place upon entry

Implementing physical distancing measures across our precincts, including when waiting to enter a venue or for takeaway

Significantly increasing cleaning services to ensure more frequent and thorough cleaning of surfaces across our precincts

The availability of hand sanitisers and wipes for staff and guests

Allowing guests and employees to wear masks if they wish (this is voluntary only)o All employees will complete extra Health and Safety training around what is required to keep themselves and SkyCity customers safe

Venues with the sole purpose of serving alcohol will remain closed until Thursday, 21 May in line with Government guidelines

Restaurant group bookings will be limited to 10 patrons and under, in line with Government guidelines

"We are looking forward to welcoming our customers back to SkyCity and we thank them for their understanding during our period of closure. Our priority will continue to be the safety of our customers and our staff," says Stephens.

Opening on Thursday, 14 May will be the SkyCity casinos, the majority of SkyCity's restaurants and the Sky Tower. The SkyCity Hotel and The Grand by SkyCity will also open on Thursday 14 May, taking hotel check-ins from midday on that date. In Hamilton, Bowl & Social and Eat Burger will open on Friday, 15 May. Visitors are advised to check the SkyCity website for details of venue opening times at www.skycity.co.nz.

SkyCity is also committed to supporting the regrowth of local business and is working with approximately 1,300 key, on-going suppliers across our sites – a significant number of these being in the food and beverage sector.