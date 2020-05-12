Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenmark initiates Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir to check efficacy on COVID-19 patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:50 IST
Glenmark initiates Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir to check efficacy on COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has initiated Phase 3 clinical trials on antiviral drug Favipiravir to check its efficacy on COVID-19 patients in India. The Mumbai-based company had received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) last month to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is the first company in the country to initiate Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir for COVID-19 patients in India, it said in a statement. Clinical trials have commenced and over ten leading government and private hospitals are being enrolled for the study, it added.

Glenmark estimates study completion by July/August 2020, it said. As per the approved clinical trial protocol, 150 subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms will be randomised in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Favipiravir with standard supportive care or standalone standard supportive care.

Treatment duration is a maximum of 14 days and the total study duration will be a maximum of 28 days from randomisation. "Several health and medical experts, both in and outside of Glenmark are eager to see the effect that Favipiravir has on COVID-19 cases. We believe the study results will be significant as there is currently no effective treatment for the virus," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Vice President & Head Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio Monika Tandon said.

The data we get from these trials will point us in a clearer direction with regard to COVID-19 treatment and management, she added. The company said it aims to launch a treatment for COVID-19 patients as soon as possible and control the spread of the pandemic.

Favipiravir, which is a generic version of Japan-based Fujifilm Toyama Chemical's Avigan, has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft introduces Back2Business solution boxes for SMBs in India

Microsoft has announced the launch of Back2Business solution boxes for helping Indian small and medium businesses SMBs maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journeys. Curated for specific scenarios in different org...

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation 8 tonight, a day after hinting at another possible extension of the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening, a t...

Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the be...

Pelosi wants to go big on aid, but McConnell sees no urgency

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to unveil the next coronavirus aid package, encouraging Congress to go big on aid to help cash-strapped states and struggling Americans. Voting is possible as soon as Friday. But the bill is heading stra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020