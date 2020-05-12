139 Indian students stranded in Philippines arrive in Gujarat

139 Indian students stranded in Philippines arrive in GujaratPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:59 IST
A special flight from Manila carrying 139 Indian students stranded in Philippines due to the travel restrictions landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday morning, the Gujarat government said. These students from the state had gone to Philippines for higher studies and got stuck there due to lockdown.
A release from the Gujarat government said "139 students were evacuated from Manila, the capital of Philippines. They reached the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday morning in a special flight." After their arrival, they were sent to their respective districts where they will be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days, it said. State authorities earlier announced that nearly 1,000 students hailing from Gujarat will be brought back from different countries.
The Union government recently started the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to evacuate Indians stranded in different parts of the world due to travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic..
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Manila
- Gujarat
- Indian
- Ahmedabad
ALSO READ
Philippines' coronavirus death toll rises to 511, cases up to 7,777 - ministry
Philippines raises $2.35 bln in dollar bonds at record low rates
Philippines nears 8,000 coronavirus infections
Philippines' coronavirus infections breach 8,000 mark
Philippines reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 284 new cases