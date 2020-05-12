SpiceJet operates maiden cargo flight to Philippines carrying 17 tonnes of essential supplies

SpiceJet said it operated its maiden freighter flight from India to Philippines on Tuesday carrying 17 tonnes of essential supplies, including medical cargo. "The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment, which departed for Cebu (in Philippines) from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport early this morning," SpiceJet said in its press release. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now.

While scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate. SpiceJet said it has operated around 950 cargo flights since the lockdown began in the country. Out of these 950 flights, 350 were international cargo flights.