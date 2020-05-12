Renault India strengthens online sales platform to drive growth

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:22 IST
Chennai, May 12 (PTI): French auto-maker Renault on Tuesday said it has enhanced the digital platform allowing people to book the company's range of cars besides providing financing options to customers. The move comes in the backdrop of several auto majors including country's largest Maruti Suzuki bolstering its online system for vehicle purchases following the coronavirus pandemic.

Korean auto major Hyundai Motor also introduced online sales platform in addition to the existing physical retail sales network. Renault India on Tuesday said it has significantly enhanced digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions.

Through the initiative, the company said customers opting to purchase Renault products can book their cars from home on the company's website or through MyRenault mobile application with 'zero' booking amount and can also seek loan approvals from its financing division 'Renault Finance'. Besides online facility, the company said it has opened office and select dealerships, service centres adhering to the relaxation norms issued by the Centre and State governments.

"Renault has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with new safety protocols and remaining touch-points will be opened in a phased manner," the company said. The dealerships also have ensured special care to sanitize their respective facilities and test drive cars.

"...In India, we have started the business operations in a phased manner. As the lock-down is gradually being lifted and business slowly resuming, our primary focus is to ensure safeguard of customers by introducing safety and hygiene practices," Renault India, Country CEO, Venkatram Mamillapalle said. The health, safety and well-being of all Renault employees is of utmost importance and the company has taken necessary actions on all those fronts as well, Mamillapalle who is also the managing director of the company said.

Renault has introduced customers to drive sales including 'Buy Now Pay Later' scheme allowing customers to pay their EMIs after three months of purchase. Besides, it has unveiled cash offers, exchange benefits and financing options.

The company also extended service warranty and extension of free services in view of the lock-down. The automobile sector came to a standstill since March 24 following the country wide lockdown announced by Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

