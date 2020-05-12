Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,705 per ounce and silver at USD 15.52 per ounce

"Gold prices traded positive with spot international gold prices witnessing recovery to USD 1,705 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices pared previous losses and traded above USD 1,700 per ounce on worries over rise in cases in some parts of China and South Korea," it said. PTI SUM SHWSHW