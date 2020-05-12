Left Menu
Development News Edition

T-Works ties up with Micromax for making mechanical ventilators for COVID-19 patients

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:21 IST
T-Works ties up with Micromax for making mechanical ventilators for COVID-19 patients

T-Works, a Telangana government start-up incubator for hardware industry, on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Bhagwati Products Ltd, part of Micromax group, for manufacturing mechanical ventilator being developed for Covid-19 patients. As part of the MoU, Micromax would be taking up production of the device at its manufacturing facility in E- City, Maheswaram in Ranga Reddy District, an official release said.

The ventilator was successfully demonstrated to doctors from NIMS (Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences) and to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on April 20. The affordable mechanical ventilator was developed in collaboration with hardware start-ups and corporates from the city, including Qualcomm, Honeywell, Spectrochem Instruments, Entesla, Althion, Trishula and ConserVision, it said.

The team is currently focused on incorporating the advanced features that are useful for medical professionals. "We are happy to have Micromax on board with us for the development of the emergency use ventilator.

With their manufacturing expertise and advance on licensing fee, we will be able to deliver the best-in-class ventilator for COVID-19 in a short time frame," CEO of T- Works, Sujai Karampuri said. "We are excited to partner with the Telangana State in providing low cost Ventilators in these times of crises," Co-founder of Micromax and chairman of Bhagwati Products Limited, Rajesh Agarwal said.

The device will now go through testing and certification followed by clinical validation. It is anticipated to be used to fulfill the demand during emergency pandemic situations, the release added.PTI GDK ROH ROH

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

UK coronavirus-era welfare claims jump to 2.5 million

The British government received 2.5 million claims for welfare payments between March 16 and May 5 via its Universal Credit benefits system, it said on Tuesday. Universal Credit benefits are paid to people in work as well as those who have ...

S.Africa's Shoprite sees surging demand for DIY hair and beauty products

South Africas Shoprite Holdings said sales of beauty products, such as hair colouring kits and conditioners, have soared at its supermarkets as consumers turn to do-it-yourself treatments while salons remain shut.South Africa started liftin...

Pashtun activist accuses Pakistan of unleashing brutality at behest of anti-terror operations

A Pashtun activist has accused the Pakistan Army of human rights violations in the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. Arbab Sohrab Saadat Jabarkhail, who hails from Peshawar and now lives in London, told ANI Our houses are getting destroye...

Havells Q4 net profit down 10.7 pc to Rs 177.7 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 199....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020