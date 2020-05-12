Fiinovation Provides Technical Support for a COVID-19 Relief and Awareness Project in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Supported by Sandvik

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic is providing technical support for a relief and awareness project in Udaipur to support the low income section of the society struggling to survive in the midst of the COVID-19. The intervention is supported by Sandvik Asia Pvt. Ltd., a renowned high-tech and global engineering group and aims at providing essential supplies to 500 underprivileged families and generating awareness by conducting sensitization campaigns on hygiene for containment of coronavirus. The project will be implemented in the mining town of Zawar, and other villages near Sandvik’s Udaipur plant location. Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) while talking about the project said, “In the wake of the national lockdown, we are working on multilayered response and relief programmes and our commitment to serve the community continues to be our priority. The marginalised community is struggling to survive each day, lack of food and other essentials and limited access to sanitisation standards only makes it worst. The intervention aims at providing direct relief to deprived section of the society, improving the livelihoods of families surviving on daily wages and strengthening their spirits during the global health crisis.” Arpan Seva Sansthan, a non-profit organisation that has been serving the rural community of Rajasthan and significantly contributing towards improving the livelihood of people, will be managing the on-ground implementation of the project. The distribution of pre-packaged ration kits and hygiene essentials among the families of poor, migrant daily-wage earners, mine workers, construction labourers and others who are unemployed due to COVID-19, will be done through various temporary distribution centres and volunteers. Awareness programmes on COVID-19 will also be conducted to inform the beneficiaries about the importance of maintaining hygiene standards, social distancing and various preventive measures that can keep them safe from the Coronavirus. About FiinovationInnovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with an emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that have helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) has grown phenomenally under the leadership of Dr Soumitro Chakraborty and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. PWRPWR