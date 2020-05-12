Left Menu
KVIC serves legal notices, claims damages from firms for selling PPE kits using its brand name

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:06 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Tuesday said it has sent legal notices to business firms for alleged illegal use of the brand name and registered trademark logo of 'Khadi India' to sell PPE kits in the market. "SS Dube, Mumbai, the advocate for KVIC, sent the legal notices to Delhi-based firms -- M/s Nachia Corporations, Ms Pest Cure Incorporation and M/s Ved Prakash Mithal & Sons.  KVIC has asked each firm to pay Rs 50 crore as damages for fraudulently using its name and registered trademark logo," the KVIC said.

In addition to the damages claimed, KVIC has asked the firms to stop selling, marketing and distributing any such product bearing 'Khadi India' logo and surrender all such products to the KVIC immediately. The notice said that failing to comply with the notice within seven days, the KVIC will initiate legal action against the firms, the KVIC said. The KVIC is a body under the administrative control of the Union micro, small and medium enterprises ministry.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said such gross violation will not be tolerated. "This is a serious violation. No individual or firm will be allowed to misuse the brand name of Khadi. Even in the past, we have taken strict legal action against such violators that include some big companies," Saxena said.

The action comes in the wake of fake personal protective equipment (PPE) kits being sold in the market under the brand name 'Khadi India'. KVIC maintains that it has, so far, not launched any PPE kits in the market. The kits developed by KVIC made of khadi fabric are at a testing stage.

