Mumbai: Special train with 1107 passengers leaves for Delhi

A special train with 1107 passengers on Tuesday left for Delhi from Mumbai Central station, officials said. This is the first train to leave Mumbai after the Railways resumed passenger services on Tuesday, the officials said.

They lauded the passengers for their "socially responsible" behaviour, as they maintained the mandatory safe distance while boarding. Railway personnel made special arrangements for the passengers, including marking squares in and out of the station so that passengers could move forward in an orderly manner.

The railways regulated passengers even before the entry to the station. Passengers were asked if they had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and most of them answered in the affirmative, the officials said. According to a Western Railway spokesperson, 1487 persons had booked tickets on the train.

While 1107 boarded at Mumbai, 97 passengers will board at Surat, 83 at Bharuch, 23 at Ratlam and 177 at Kota junction, he added. Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel kept tight vigil at Mumbai Central station and the passengers were allowed to board the train maintaining social distance.

Some passengers said everyone boarding the train went through thermal screening before boarding the train..