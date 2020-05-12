Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Special train with 1107 passengers leaves for Delhi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:16 IST
Mumbai: Special train with 1107 passengers leaves for Delhi

A special train with 1107 passengers on Tuesday left for Delhi from Mumbai Central station, officials said. This is the first train to leave Mumbai after the Railways resumed passenger services on Tuesday, the officials said.

They lauded the passengers for their "socially responsible" behaviour, as they maintained the mandatory safe distance while boarding. Railway personnel made special arrangements for the passengers, including marking squares in and out of the station so that passengers could move forward in an orderly manner.

The railways regulated passengers even before the entry to the station. Passengers were asked if they had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and most of them answered in the affirmative, the officials said. According to a Western Railway spokesperson, 1487 persons had booked tickets on the train.

While 1107 boarded at Mumbai, 97 passengers will board at Surat, 83 at Bharuch, 23 at Ratlam and 177 at Kota junction, he added. Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel kept tight vigil at Mumbai Central station and the passengers were allowed to board the train maintaining social distance.

Some passengers said everyone boarding the train went through thermal screening before boarding the train..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria extends coronavirus restrictions by 15 days

Algeria will extend measures aimed at restricting movement by 15 days until May 29 to cope with rising cases of infections with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad said on Tuesday. The government last month decided to ex...

Thai Airways must submit rehabilitation plan by end-May -official

Loss-making Thai Airways International Pcl must submit a rehabilitation plan by the end of the month if it wants the government to consider a rescue package, a senior official said on Tuesday. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob set the de...

Wild bear attacks one person in Andhra Pradesh

A wild bear attacked a person named Simhadri at Kotha Pithali village under Dannuru Panchayat of Mandasa Mandal in Srikakulam district. The family members of Simhadri said that he along with two others had gone to a cashew plantation for wo...

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher on hopes of economic recovery

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon. Adding to the upbeat m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020