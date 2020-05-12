Maha: Four trains to ferry migrants from Aurangabad to UP

At least four special trains will ferry stranded migrants from Aurangabad in Maharashtra to different cities of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday. While two trains will leave Aurangabad on Wednesday, two more will depart on Thursday, the official said.

"A train each will depart for Baliya and Gorakhpur on Wednesday, while two trains will head to Unnav and Agra on Thursday," nodal officer for Aurangabad Appasaheb Shinde said. A similar proposal was also under process for trains to Bihar and Jharkhand, he said.

"Each train with 1,600 passengers will directly go to its destination without any stops," he added. Earlier, two trains were sent to Madhya Pradesh with 1,200 passengers each.

The ticket costs of all these trains will come out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a district official said. PTI AW ARU ARU