Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitin Gadkari emphasizes on usage of PPE and during business operations

Shri Gadkari said this today while addressing a meeting via video conferencing with the representatives of Chamber of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:21 IST
Nitin Gadkari emphasizes on usage of PPE and during business operations
The Minister requested support for arranging ideas to develop an IT-based analysis system for rating of MSMEs to bring transparency and have result-oriented and time-bound processes. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has emphasized on exploring Agro MSME, Fishing MSMEs, and Forest MSMEs for manufacturing products using local raw material.

Shri Gadkari said this today while addressing a meeting via video conferencing with the representatives of Chamber of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs.

He also re-iterated new Green Express Highways provide an opportunity for the industry to make future investments in industrial clusters, logistics parks equipped with state-of-art technology. He opined that there is a need to work on decentralization of industries and focus on rural, tribal and backward areas of the country.

The Union Minister also said that special focus towards export enhancement is required and asked called for adopting necessary practices to reduce power cost, logistics cost and production cost to become competitive in the global market.

Further, he mentioned that there is also a need to focus on import substitution to replace foreign imports with domestic production. He added that industry should focus more on innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, research skill and experiences to convert the knowledge into wealth.

The Minister requested support for arranging ideas to develop an IT-based analysis system for rating of MSMEs to bring transparency and have result-oriented and time-bound processes. In addition to this, he sought support to study best practices in the world to strengthen MSME space in India. He emphasized on the importance of time in decision making while calculating the cost of the projects.

Shri Gadkari called upon the industry that it is needed to be ensured by industries that necessary preventive measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He emphasized on the usage of PPE (masks, sanitizer etc.) and advised to maintain social distancing norms in personal life and during business operations.

He mentioned that all the stakeholders must adopt an integrated approach to come over the crisis while ensuring the lives and livelihood of the people. Shri Gadkari also urged the industry to have a positive attitude during this time to tide over this crisis. He further mentioned that there is a need to learn the art of living with COVID-19.

The Minister recalled that the Government of Japan has offered a special package to its industries for taking out Japanese investments from China and move elsewhere. He opined that it is an opportunity for India which should be grabbed.

During this interaction, the representatives expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by them amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat. Some of the major issues highlighted and the suggestions given included: establishing a special tribunal for MSME cases, stopping SARFAESI Act for a year, plan to ensure adequate financing option and mechanism to track efficient utilization, plan to overcome the challenge of labour shortage due to movement of migrant labourers, provision for MSMEs considering the threat of cheap import, the release of delayed payments, restructuring of NPA accounts, removing the requirement of external credit rating and CIBIL score for a bank loan, temporarily suspending option of making an appeal against MSME if any court has given the decision in favour of the MSME, supply chain issues for finished products, applying GST on receivables, arranging documentation (land use permission, fire department NOC etc.) for starting industries in rural areas, not taking margin money in the bank guarantee, plan for training on costing, best practices in MSME etc.

Shri Gadkari responded to the questions from representatives and assured all possible help from the government. He informed that he would take up the issues with related departments.

He emphasized that the industry should take a positive approach and tap the opportunities that will be created when the COVID-19 crisis gets over.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnian official suspended amid probe into import of defective ventilators

A senior Bosnian official in charge of procuring medical equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak was suspended on Tuesday amid a criminal inquiry into the import of ventilators for COVID-19 patients that proved defective. Fahrudin Sola...

U.S. Supreme Court begins arguments in Trump bid to keep his finances secret

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing arguments in a major showdown over presidential powers arising from President Donald Trumps attempts to prevent Democratic-led congressional committees and a New York City prosecutor from ge...

RNA extractors procured for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19 in JK: Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday said the administration has procured RNA extractors for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19. He also said emphasis was being laid on identifying vulnerable populations including the eld...

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India: PM Modi in address to nation.

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India PM Modi in address to nation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020