TTK Prestige resumes ops at mftg facilites in TN & Mahrashtra

Chennai, May 12 (PTI): Home appliances maker TTK Prestige has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with limited manpower, the company said on Tuesday. The manufacturing facilities at Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and Khardi (in Maharashtra) have started day-shift operations by deploying 50 per cent manpower within the conditions as applicable to each location, TTK Prestige, part of the TTK Group, said in a BSE filing.

TTK Prestige manufactures pressure cookers, non-stick cookware, gas stoves and electrical appliances, among others. The company also has manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Coimbatore, Roorkee, Uttarakhand and Thane, Maharashtra.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced extension of lock-down from May 4 to May 17 by allowing some restrictions in line with the Centre's directive to control the spread of coronavirus..