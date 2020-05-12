Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jet Airways lenders likely to invite fresh bids, say sources

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:39 IST
Jet Airways lenders likely to invite fresh bids, say sources

Jet Airways lenders' have decided to invite fresh expression of interest (EoI) for selling a stake in the bankrupt airline, sources said on Tuesday. The committee of creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways is likely to come out with a revised EoI for the stake sale in the defunct airline on Wednesday, said a source.

Last week, the CoC had met to discuss the way forward for the airline. It was the 11th meeting of CoC.      "The committee of creditors has given its approval to the resolution professional (RP) to float a fresh EoI for stake sale in the grounded Jet Airways. The RP is likely to issue the bid document on Wednesday," a source privy to information told PTI. The last date for submission of bid is likely to be May 27, said another source.

In March this year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had allowed 90 days' extension for the corporate insolvency resolution process of the airline. This came after the airline's resolution professional had filed an application in NCLT seeking 90 days' extension for the insolvency process after it failed to attract any bidder.

The CoC on February 18 had set a new deadline of March 10 for submission of bids for the grounded airline after South American conglomerate Synergy Group and New Delhi-based Prudent ARC failed to meet the previous deadline. Later, Synergy Group backed out of the bidding process over slot issues. The March 10 deadline was set after Russia's Far East Asia Development Fund also evinced interest in Jet Airways.

The cash-strapped airline, which was grounded in April 2019, owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with public sector lenders having significant exposure. The NCLT on June 20, 2019, admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders' consortium led by State Bank of India against Jet Airways.

The bankruptcy court had appointed Ashish Chhawchharia as RP. Jet Airways has liabilities over Rs 26,000 crore, which include over Rs 10,000 crore of vendor dues, Rs 8,500 crore along with interest owed to the lenders, over Rs 3,000 crore in salary dues, and over Rs 13,500 crore in accumulated losses over the past few years.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including investments from four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant, former NBA All-Sta...

Railways should quarantine people from Delhi, TN tells Centre

The Railways should quarantine those coming to Tamil Nadu by train from Delhi and they will be tested for coronavirus on their arrival, the state government said here on Tuesday. Following Chief Minister K Palaniswamis request to Prime Mini...

Odisha COVID-19 count rises to 437 with 23 new cases, 31 recover

Twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437, while 31 others recovered from the highly infectious disease, a health department official said. The 23 fresh cases were reporte...

Colombia says over 52,000 Venezuelans return home, cites lockdown

More than 52,000 Venezuelans have voluntarily returned to their country from Colombia during the coronavirus lockdown, Colombias migration agency said on Tuesday. Colombia is the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing economic crisis and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020