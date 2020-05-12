Bank of Central African States denies CFA franc devaluation rumours

Bank of Central African States denies CFA franc devaluation rumoursReuters | Dakar | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:56 IST
The Bank of Central African States on Tuesday denied rumours circulating in local media that it is considering a devaluation of the CFA franc currency because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
It said in a statement that the pandemic had not impacted its currency reserves, which remain "comfortable". (Reporting By Edward McAllister)