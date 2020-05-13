McGraw-Hill Offers Support to Educators, Learners and Employees in India Amid Growing COVID-19 Impact

NOIDA, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw-Hill has taken a number of steps in recent weeks to respond to the challenges many instructors and learners are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is working hard to support customers as they move their courses online and seeking to minimize the impact of turmoil caused by this public health crisis. "There are several actions that McGraw-Hill has taken and will be taking to ensure we do everything possible to support our employees, customers, authors and the community at large," said Lalit Singh, Managing Director of McGraw-Hill India. "We feel our online tools and specialized experience in digital learning puts us in a unique position and gives us a responsibility to help provide continuity in student learning during this unprecedented time." Keeping learning unlocked during the nationwide lockdown: McGraw-Hill is actively supporting the education community as on-campus courses are transitioning to online delivery.

• To assist instructors in maintaining the continuity of their courses, McGraw-Hill is providing small group instructional webinars to guide them through the use of distance-learning tools, including the digital learning platform, McGraw-Hill Connect®. • McGraw-Hill is making an increasing number of its Kindle e-books available through eCommerce sites such as Amazon.in, and is educating customers on how best to use Kindle editions and study with e-books.

• To help instructors and students continue learning while they are affected by travel restrictions, the company is extending support through Express Library, a library of McGraw-Hill e-books in Engineering, Computing, Technology, Management and Humanities. Helping our community cope through this pandemic: • McGraw-Hill has contributed to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund and the Noida District Administration to support the struggle against COVID-19.

• McGraw Hill is also continuing to support the children at the Rainbow Homes (home for children) to help them stay safe during this health crisis. How McGraw-Hill is coping as a team: • To support the health and wellness of our employees, the company has established an additional Mediclaim insurance policy to cover testing and treatment of COVID-19.

• McGraw-Hill offices and warehouses in India have been closed until further notice to ensure the safety of its employees. All team members are now working from home, and are fully equipped with resources, tools and technology to enable them to continue working closely with all of the company's partners. For more than 50 years, McGraw-Hill has set several benchmarks for the industry in India and has introduced innovative products to help learners in the country. The company continues to strive for excellence and help our learners and instructors even in these challenging times. The McGraw Hill company website can be accessed at www.mheducation.co.in.

McGraw-Hill McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at https://www.mheducation.co.in/ or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.