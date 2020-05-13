Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's largest wealth fund blacklists four Canadian firms for emissions

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:35 IST
World's largest wealth fund blacklists four Canadian firms for emissions

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign fund said on Wednesday it had excluded four Canadian oil and gas companies from its portfolio for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions, its first use of that reason to blacklist firms.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Cenovus Energy Inc , Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Ltd were excluded due to "unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions", Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said. The firms did not respond to requests for comment after market hours.

"The Council on Ethics recommended to exclude the companies because of carbon emissions from production of oil to oil sands," NBIM said, referring to its ethics watchdog. Excessive carbon emissions became a criterion for exclusion from the fund four years ago, joining the production of nuclear arms, landmines and tobacco, human rights violations and other grounds for removal.

The ethics council had examined companies in the oil, cement and steel sectors before recommending its first exclusions based on excessive greenhouse gas pollution, the fund said. NBIM said it had also excluded three other companies - Egypt's ElSewedy Electric Co, Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA and Brazilian power holding Eletrobras - for causing environmental damage.

Vale declined to comment. Eletrobras and ElSewedy could not immediately be reached. NBIM, which is a unit of the central bank, said it had taken a long time to sell shares of several of the blacklisted companies in a reasonable manner due to the "market situation, including liquidity in individual shares".

It always sells its holdings before any exclusions are announced, to avoid excessive market movements. The fund on Wednesday also reversed its earlier exclusions of two firms - New York-listed AECOM and Hong Kong-listed Texwinca Holdings Ltd, both of which are now eligible for its portfolio.

AECOM had been excluded for involvement in the production of nuclear arms, a business it has now discontinued, the fund said, while Texwinca had been sidelined over perceived breaches of workers' rights by a subsidiary that has since been liquidated. The fund, set up in 1996 to save petroleum revenues for future generations, is among the world's largest investors, owning around 1.5% of all globally listed shares. Its exclusions are often followed by other funds.

It already excludes most coal miners under a separate exclusion criteria based on their product. The emissions rule is meant to separate out firms seen as the biggest polluters in an industry while holding on to the rest.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Now, where were we? Bundesliga restarts amid pandemic

The eyes of the sports world will be on Germanys Bundesliga this weekend as it becomes the first big league to restart after the COVID-19 shutdown, but little will have changed on the pitch with Bayern Munich hunting an eighth straight crow...

Shramik special trains to depart from Old Delhi Railway Station now

All the Shramik special trains from the national capital, which are being run to enable the return of migrant workers to their native states, will now depart from Old Delhi railway station from Wednesday onwards. This information was provid...

Young sumo wrestler dies of coronavirus in Japan

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure, becoming the ancient sports first COVID-19 fatality, the national association said. Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestle...

Ongoing COVID-19 lockdown could be lifted 'gradually', says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday indicated that the ongoing lockdown could be lifted gradually and sought peoples cooperation to restore normalcy post-lockdown. Listing his governments various steps to resume economic ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020