London stocks hammered as GDP shrinks, retail sales plunge

London stocks hammered as GDP shrinks, retail sales plungeReuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:44 IST
UK stock markets fell on Wednesday as data showed a nationwide shutdown crushed retail sales in April, while the economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March in further evidence of the business damage caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The retail index tumbled 1.2% after surveys showed British retail spending plunged by nearly a fifth and a broader measure of consumer spending fell by more than a third in April.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1%, snapping a five-day winning streak and wiping out most of the gains it made this month on hopes that an easing in restrictions would revive business activity. The mid-cap FTSE 250 also shed 1%, with travel stocks plummeting again after a warning from European travel company TUI about thousands of job cuts to ride out a virtual halt in global travel.
Oil and gas producer Premier Oil slumped 6.2% after saying it expects to be free cash flow neutral this year following a crash in oil prices.
ALSO READ
Benzema is one of the best players, says Davor Suker
UK tells parents: be vigilant on child inflammatory disease
COVID-19: Rishi Sunak unveils 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme' for UK's small businesses
COVID-19: UK sets up new insurance scheme for NHS medics’ families
In lockdown UK shoppers make fewer supermarket trips but spend more - Kantar