Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft Grant for CoVID-19 Research to Shoolini Univ Scientists

PTI | Solan | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:55 IST
Microsoft Grant for CoVID-19 Research to Shoolini Univ Scientists

SOLAN, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of scientists from Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University have been offered a grant through Microsoft Artificial Intelligence for Health Programme to conduct research on finding drugs to cure and prevent CoVID19. The project has been funded through High Performance Computing (HPC) Consortium, and the team led by Dr Gurjot Kaur, Associate Professor, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, will have access to Microsoft Azure credits for the next six months to perform work using Microsoft licensed resources, that is, online platform and virtual machines.

The team will perform much-needed screening of phytochemical constituents for anti-viral activity through interaction with CoVID19 specific targets using molecular modeling studies. Indian medicinal herbs have same or similar phytoconstituents and do show great promise as anti-CoVID19 drugs. This project will directly influence the anti-viral drug development for CoVID19 and thus has high impact. According to Dr Gurjot Kaur, the current number of infected CoVID19 patients is on a rapid rise. While the government has implemented social distancing and a month-long lockdown, these are not good long-term solutions for the spreading pandemic. A more viable idea would be to invest in development of medicinal drugs both for prophylaxis as well as treatment of patients already infected with the virus.

Many existing anti-viral medications are being tried in the hope to slow or even cure the severely affected patients and thus, decrease the morality rate. Unfortunately, none of the current medication strategies are optimum and vaccine development will take more than one year, she added. Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla, lauding the project undertaken by Dr Gurjot Kaur, said that the University would extend all its support for the project.

About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For further information, please visit: https:hooliniuniversity.com/ Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087576/Shoolini_10_year_logo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers from Bihar take out protest march in Ludhiana

Migrant labourers from Bihar, stuck here due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, took out a protest march on Wednesday. They said they had run out of money and wanted to return to their home state.One of the protesters, Ram Yadav, said they...

Ocasio-Cortez among top Dems promoting Biden-Sanders unity

Joe Biden and the last rival he bested to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders, on Wednesday announced the members of joint task forces their campaigns will use to promote party unity by hammering out conse...

China will step up policy support to offset pandemic impact - state planner

China will use tools such as RRR cuts, interest rate cuts and relending to keep liquidity reasonably ample and guide market rates lower, the head of the state planning agency He Lifeng said on Wednesday.On the fiscal policy front, the budge...

China warns France not to sell weapons to Taiwan

China warned France on Wednesday not to sell arms to neighbouring self-ruled Taiwan which is planning to buy weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. China says that Taiwan is part of one China, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020