Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh CM urges Centre to make iron ore available at concessional rate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:07 IST
Chhattisgarh CM urges Centre to make iron ore available at concessional rate

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has sought the Centre's immediate intervention to make iron ore available at concessional rate to sponge iron makers operating in the state. In a letter to Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the chief minister requested to roll back iron ore price fixed by NMDC in January 2020, saying that due to the said hike, steel and sponge iron players and other small industries are facing huge difficulty in procuring iron ore from NMDC mines in Chhattisgarh, which has interrupted steel production in the state.

Sponge iron or direct reduced iron (DRI) is used in producing semi-finished steel items, ingots and billets, which are further used to make various finished steel items. Iron ore and non-coking coal are main raw materials used to produce sponge iron.

In a filing to the BSE filing on January 20, NMDC had informed the exchange about increasing price of lumps or high-grade iron ore by Rs 400 to Rs 3,200 per tonne from Rs 2,800 per tonne. The price of iron ore fines, which are inferior grade ore, was also increased by Rs 350 to Rs 2,910 per tonne from Rs 2,560 per tonne.

However, since then NMDC has made several reductions in its prices. In the latest revision announced on Tuesday, price of lumps lowered by Rs 400 to Rs 2,250 per tonne. The rate of fines was also reduced by Rs 400 to Rs 1,960 per tonne. In the letter dated May 12, Baghel has sought "an immediate roll back of increased iron ore prices by NMDC to ensure regular supply of iron ore to local sponge iron industry and demanded fixing long term concession rate for iron ore.

"Due to unprecedented hike in the price of iron ore by NMDC effected from January 20, 2020, local small industries as well as steel and sponge iron industries are facing huge difficulty in procuring iron ore from NMDC mines in Chhattisgarh which has further interrupted steel production". He said due to the lockdown in Chhattisgarh, economic activities in the state have been badly affected - especially iron ore-based sponge iron units, which are on the verge of closure due to non-availability of iron ore, as per requirement, from NMDC mines at concessional rates.

This development, the chief minister said, is leading to unemployment and exodus of labourers. He further pointed put that the state government recently had extended the lease of four NMDC iron ore mines for 20 years to facilitate regular supply to iron ore-based industries operating in the state.

"Chhattisgarh has an immense resource of various minerals, of which iron-ore is a prime ore. World class iron-ore mines are situated in Dantewada district, where NMDC is operating five commercial mines. There are iron-ore based small and sponge iron plants in various industrial areas of the state, which procures iron-ore from NMDC mines at concession rates," he said..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers from Bihar take out protest march in Ludhiana

Migrant labourers from Bihar, stuck here due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, took out a protest march on Wednesday. They said they had run out of money and wanted to return to their home state.One of the protesters, Ram Yadav, said they...

Ocasio-Cortez among top Dems promoting Biden-Sanders unity

Joe Biden and the last rival he bested to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders, on Wednesday announced the members of joint task forces their campaigns will use to promote party unity by hammering out conse...

China will step up policy support to offset pandemic impact - state planner

China will use tools such as RRR cuts, interest rate cuts and relending to keep liquidity reasonably ample and guide market rates lower, the head of the state planning agency He Lifeng said on Wednesday.On the fiscal policy front, the budge...

China warns France not to sell weapons to Taiwan

China warned France on Wednesday not to sell arms to neighbouring self-ruled Taiwan which is planning to buy weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. China says that Taiwan is part of one China, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020