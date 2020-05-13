Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train with 523 passengers leaves for New Delhi

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:19 IST
Special train with 523 passengers leaves for New Delhi

A day after Indian Railways resumed partial train services, a special train on Wednesday chugged out of Bhubaneswar station with 523 passengers who underwent health screening in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The New Delhi-bound special train departed for its journey amid clapping as the passengers, including women and children, and onboard railway staff wearing face masks maintained social distance before boarding the train.

Altogether 523 passengers boarded the train at Bhubaneswar railway station, while the rest will join at different stations as the tickets for all the 916 berths have been booked, East Coast Railway (ECoR) Spokesperson said. The passengers, who were asked to reach the station 90 minutes before the scheduled time of departure, underwent thermal screening at the entrance before entering the platform area.

The passengers adhered to social distance norms and stood inside circles marked on the pathway and the platform, a railway official said, adding that all the passengers were provided hand sanitisers upon entry to the platform. "They were also thermally scanned," he said. Non-touch sanitiser dispenser was also set up at the entrance of Platform No 1 from where the train departed. The train was also sanitized.

Expressing happiness over the resumption of train services, passengers also appreciated the efforts of the railway for helping the stranded people, while the joy of the children who boarded the train knew no bounds. Many people were highly excited to go back home after being stuck in Odisha for a long time due to the lockdown. The ECoR had advised the passengers to carry their own bedroll linen and make food arrangement. Only limited variety of eatables and packaged drinking water are available on payment inside train. Therefore, the passengers were advised to carry their own food, an official said, adding that bedroll linen will not be provided.

The special train, fully air-conditioned having a total of 17 coaches of 3A/2AC/1st AC type, has stoppages at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tata, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Kanpur Central between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi. Tickets were sold only through IRCTC website.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

German court president defends decision on ECB bond programme - Die Zeit

The president of Germanys constitutional court defended a ruling on one of the European Central Banks bond purchasing programmes, saying it was a good decision for Europe, German weekly newspaper Die Zeit reported on Wednesday. We firmly be...

TUI to cut jobs and costs as it prepares for July holiday restart

Travel group TUI will cut 8,000 jobs and look to shed 30 of its costs as it gears up for a July restart to European tourism, the German company said on Wednesday.Holiday plans have been put on hold in the face of travel restrictions aimed a...

Construction delays, dirty pavements as Asian cities struggle without migrant workers

Stalled construction. Dirty pavements. Fewer cooks and drivers.With millions of migrant labourers from Dubai to Singapore quarantined or having returned to their homes because of coronavirus lockdowns, cities are facing shortages of essenti...

Migrant workers from Bihar take out protest march in Ludhiana

Migrant labourers from Bihar, stuck here due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, took out a protest march on Wednesday. They said they had run out of money and wanted to return to their home state.One of the protesters, Ram Yadav, said they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020