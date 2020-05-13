Left Menu
US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Fed Chair Powell's address

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:51 IST
U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's main indexes fell, as investors kept an eye out for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's address.

Powell's remarks would be scrutinized amid rising bets that the United States might adopt negative interest rates for the first time to combat the coronavirus pandemic's severe economic blow. While the Fed's benchmark interest rate is already zero, Powell said negative interest rates would be unlikely to help the economy in March. Powell's webcast address will begin at 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT).

Unprecedented stimulus actions from the central bank and hopes of an economic recovery have been vital in helping the main U.S. stock indexes rise about 30% from their March lows. The S&P 500 ended 2% lower on Tuesday as leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned any premature moves to reopen the economy could trigger more outbreaks and set back economic recovery.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's data is expected to show U.S. producer price index dropped 0.5% in April after slipping 0.2% a month earlier. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 6:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 131 points, or 0.56%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.46% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.25 points, or 0.62%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 0.1%.

FACTBOX-How to travel in Europe in the era of coronavirus

The European Commission unveiled a series of measures aimed at ensuring people can start traveling safely across the continent again as governments try to revive tourism and airline industries brought to a halt by the coronavirus. Below are...

I do not want crowding on public transport - UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to see crowding on public transport after images of crowded buses in London were published on the first day of a gradual easing of the lockdown against the coronavirus.I...

GCPL Q4 net profit slips 75% to Rs 230 cr on COVID impact

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL on Wednesday reported an over 75 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 229.90 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020, hit by disruptions in sales amid the COVID-19 outbreak.&#1...

Coronavirus: Maha stays holding of gram sabhas, says minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily stay holding of gram sabhas or meetings in villages till further orders in view of the COVID-19 crisis, state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday. The mandatory gr...
