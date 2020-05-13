Left Menu
Development News Edition

GCPL Q4 net profit slips 75% to Rs 230 cr on COVID impact

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:24 IST
GCPL Q4 net profit slips 75% to Rs 230 cr on COVID impact

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported an over 75 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 229.90 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020, hit by disruptions in sales amid the COVID-19 outbreak.  The company had posted a net profit of Rs 935.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, GCPL said in a BSE filing. Its net sales were down 12.22 per cent to Rs 2,132.69 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,429.68 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

GCPL's total expenses were at Rs 1,791.93 crore as against Rs 1,974.73 crore, down 9.25 per cent. Commenting on the results, GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej said: “This quarter was an unprecedented period due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, impacting all the geographies of our operations.” GCPL's India revenue rose 17.85 per cent to Rs 1,113.94 crore during the January-March period from Rs 1,356.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

“The spread of the virus and the eventual lockdown in many geographies of our operations resulted in virtually no sales in the later part of March 2020, significantly impacting our sales performance in the quarter. This resulted in a weak performance in our India business, although we have continued to gain market shares across categories," said Nisaba. According to the company, its India business sales declined 18 per cent year-on-year, led by 15 per cent year-on-year decline in volume.

However, its revenue from Indonesian market moved up 8.94 per cent to Rs 449.36 crore as compared to Rs 412.47 crore in the year-ago period. “In our international businesses, Indonesia continued its strong growth momentum with mid-single digit profitable constant currency sales growth in spite of the COVID-19 crisis, driven by a consistent performance across categories and several go-to-market initiatives,” she said.  Revenue from Africa (including Strength of Nature) market is down 17.55 at Rs 484.03 crore as against Rs 587.09 crore a year ago.

"In GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), we witnessed a weak sales performance amidst disruptions caused by COVID-19 in many of our countries of operations,” Nisaba added. While revenue from other markets was marginally down at Rs 135.90 crore as against Rs 136.74 crore in January-March of FY 2018-19.

According to the company, in view of lockdown in the country, operations in many of our locations (manufacturing, warehouses, offices, etc) are scaled down or shut down from second half of March 2020. “Going forward, we are ramping up our supply chain operations and distribution, in line with the prescribed safety measures and easing of lockdowns in various countries. Since the situation is very dynamic, our teams are continuing to manage our business prudently, while assessing various scenarios for business recovery,” she said.

“We will continue to focus on driving our market share and launch relevant innovations to enhance our competitiveness.” GCPL's profit before tax for the January-March quarter was 337.39 crore as against Rs 500.57 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. "During the year to date, there has been sale of certain brands within the group’s entities that shall derive benefits of future tax deductions for the group. Consequently, a deferred tax asset amounting to 113.82 crore has been recognised in the consolidated financial results,” it said For the fiscal year 2019-20, GCPL’s net profit was Rs 1,496.58 crore, down 36.08 per cent. It was Rs 2,341.53 crore in the previous year.

Its net sales in the fiscal stood at Rs 9,826.51 crore, down 3.86 per cent. It was Rs 10,221.07 crore in 2018-19. Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 534.55 apiece on the BSE, up 3.24 per cent from their previous close.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss doctor taps his past to help Zurich meet PPE needs

Love led a young Swiss doctor to emigrate to South Africa, his wifes home country. Years later, love for his disabled child brought him back to Switzerland. The know-how Stefan Metzker gained on his journey - first as a Cape Town intensive ...

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Narendra Modi.

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs PM Narendra Modi....

BITM to disinfect visitors, staff with 'ayurvedic sanitiser' post-lockdown

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum BITM here on Wednesday inaugurated an ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel in which herbal disinfectants will be sprayed on visitors and staff before they enter the premises, a spokesperson of the esta...

FACTBOX-Guidelines for Europe's hotels: distancing by the pool

The European Commission outlined on Wednesday steps aimed at reviving the struggling tourism and airline industries brought to a halt by the coronavirus. Tourism accounts for almost 10 of the regions GDP, with some 267 million Europeans, or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020