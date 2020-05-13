Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers can now avail DTC buses from New Delhi Railway Station amid lockdown: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:06 IST
Passengers can now avail DTC buses from New Delhi Railway Station amid lockdown: Delhi Police

With passengers stranded at New Delhi Railway station amid the lockdown, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said such people can now avail DTC buses for their onward journey from the station. For people requiring public transport in the city, the DTC will operate buses from New Delhi Railway Station to the eleven districts headquarters with the terminal point being the District Magistrate (DM) office complex, they said. People using private conveyance can either take Bhavbhuti Marg or Minto Road while those taking DTC buses will have to board from the parking area in front of Ajmeri Gate, the police said.

All arrangements have been made keeping in mind the strict guidelines to be followed in the wake of COVID-19, they said. Train services were stopped due to coronavirus pandemic, but special trains meant for general public began on Tuesday from New Delhi Railway station with three such trains departing for Bilaspur, Dibrugarh and Bengaluru, while four arrived on the same day from Patna, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Howrah here. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said they made elaborate arrangements on Wednesday in close coordination with railway authorities to ensure passengers experience no inconvenience while travelling but at the same time follow the guidelines issued to contain the spread of coronavirus. "For the passengers boarding trains, dedicated corridor was made on the Paharganj side where people queued up, all wearing masks and maintaining social distance. After thermal scanning, they boarded the trains. Sanitizer dispensers were placed at prominent places for the passengers," Singh said. Through public address system, police teams also guided passengers to take adequate precautions during their journey, he said.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Remote Lesotho becomes last country in Africa to record COVID-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa ...

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed p...

CBI arrests BCCL Dhanbad official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI today arrested an official of Bharat Coking Coal Limited BCCL, Dhanbad, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from the complainant. A case was registered under sect...

Kerala to hike IMFL prices steeply amid COVID-19 lockdow

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the price of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL in order to gain some extra revenue amid COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent slowdown in the economy. The state cabinet, which met here, decide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020