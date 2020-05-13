Left Menu
Development News Edition

30,000 Indians will return from abroad on 149 flights under phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission:Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:32 IST
30,000 Indians will return from abroad on 149 flights under phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission:Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights between May 16 and 22, the duration for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. During the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate a total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring 14,800 Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis. Air India and Air India Express are also operating forward domestic flights after few international flights so that passengers can reach their destinations within the country amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. "Phase II of Vande Bharat from 16-22 May will also include flights from Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand and Ukraine," Puri tweeted.

The minister said that 8,500 Indians have already returned till Wednesday morning and more flights are underway as part of phase I of the Vande Bharat Mission. "In the phase I of Vande Bharat we were to bring back 14,800 Indians on 64 flights...In the 2nd phase the numbers are being doubled. Around 30,000 more Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights," he stated. Out of the 149 repatriation flights under phase II, 31 would come to Kerala, 22 to Delhi, 17 to Karnataka, 16 to Telangana, 14 to Gujarat, 12 to Rajasthan, nine to Andhra Pradesh and seven to Punjab.

During phase II of the Vande Bharat Mission, six flights each would be for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, three for Odisha, two for Chandigarh, one each for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from aerial evacuation, the Indian Navy has deployed two of its ships to repatriate Indians from abroad. Since March 7, these two ships have repatriated approximately 1,000 Indians from Maldives as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 74,200 people and killed around 2,400 people in the country till now. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.PTI DSP KJ.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

8-year old boy in Kerala petitions police against sister, others for not playing with him

An eight-year old boy stumped police here with a strange complaint - seeking arrest of five girls, including his elder sister, for bullying and not playing with him during the COVID-19 lockdown. They are making fun of me because I am a boy....

Maruti board approves supply of Vitara Brezza to Toyota

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said its board has approved supply of a derivative of compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor which will then sell the vehicle under its own brand name. This will result in incremental sales ...

Remote Lesotho becomes last country in Africa to record COVID-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa ...

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020