Tradologie launches eight new product segments to help MSME sector

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "vocal for local", Tradologie, a global enquiry-to-delivery trade enablement platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of eight new product segments in the agri and industrial goods trade.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "vocal for local", Tradologie, a global enquiry-to-delivery trade enablement platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of eight new product segments in the agri and industrial goods trade. The platform, which has been set up to facilitate bulk global trade of commodities by acting as a direct interface between actual buyers and sellers, will now offer raw cotton, meat, vegetables, in the agri commodities segment along with launching its services for the industrial commodities segment by introducing the bearing, hand tools, fasteners and power transmission product segments.

Highlighting the company's decision to venture into industrial goods, JK Arora, founder and CEO of Tradologie, said that his firm is already supporting three of the five pillars of economic growth spelled by the Prime Minister by creating a state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology based delivery system. He stressed that while the world's outlook about China is "changing", it is the right time to promote the prowess of the Indian manufacturing sector.

"MSME produces quality products, which is valued higher than the Chinese alternatives currently available in the global market. While the world's outlook about China is changing, we feel it is the right time to promote the prowess of the Indian manufacturing sector, and swiftly provide products to buyers through secure trading channels provided by our platform," he said. Given the current global crisis, Tradologie goes beyond traditional B2B platforms and helps both buyers and sellers every step of the way to execute their trade, the CEO added. (ANI)

