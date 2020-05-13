Left Menu
Infosys partners NICE Actimize for end-to-end financial crime solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:31 IST
Infosys partners NICE Actimize for end-to-end financial crime solutions

Infosys on Wednesday said it has partnered with NICE Actimize that will allow the Indian IT services major to offer its delivery capabilities and resell the latter's end-to-end financial crime software solutions. NICE Actimize offers autonomous financial crime management solutions.

"This global partnership will allow Infosys to offer its best-in-class delivery capabilities and resell NICE Actimize's end-to-end financial crime software solutions through either a cloud or on-premises environment to a growing customer base around the world," a statement said. Leveraging their respective experiences across financial crime management, the two entities will provide their regulatory and compliance solutions and services to support multiple industry sectors, it added. Among the benefits of this collaborative approach, client organisations will create an efficient path to overcome emerging and rapidly evolving digital threats and improve operational efficiencies while delivering exceptional customer experience, it said.

"Leveraging Infosys SaaS and managed services powered by NICE Actimize, we will be able to deliver significant value for our clients by focusing on three key dimensions – speed, cost savings, and future-proofing," Infosys Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Services Business EMEA Ajay Vij said. He added that NICE Actimize's financial crime leadership combined with Infosys' expertise in delivering business solutions will create significant efficiencies for financial services organisations.

In a separate statement, Infosys said it has been selected by GlobalFoundries (GF), a specialty foundry, as its partner for digital transformation. Through this partnership, Infosys will provide expertise and analytical solutions to optimise the overall efficiency and agility of GF's manufacturing and business operations, the statement said.

The partnership will enable GF to seamlessly transform its legacy solutions and adopt advanced cloud capabilities to rationalise existing workloads, thereby realising GF's digital strategy through process automation while achieving lower cost of ownership and ensuring compliance requirements, it added. Infosys will also enable GF's internal teams with next-gen digital skills to help co-deliver great user experiences across the enterprise, the statement said..

