Tragic Fire Erupts at Delhi Residential Building, Leaving Firefighter and Two Others Injured

Three people, including a firefighter, received minor burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Rohini area here on Saturday, officials said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to Sector 14 area after a call regarding the incident was received at 6.02 am, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"Two people received 10 per cent injuries and a firefighter also got injured during the rescue operation, which continued for three hours,'' the official said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that the fire was in a residential building. "We are trying to know the cause of the fire. Further investigation is underway,'' the official said.

