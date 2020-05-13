Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employees, employers' contribution to PF cut to 10%; move to inject Rs 6,750 cr liquidity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:04 IST
Employees, employers' contribution to PF cut to 10%; move to inject Rs 6,750 cr liquidity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced reduction of statutory provident fund contribution by both employers and employees to 10 per cent of basic wages from the existing 12 per cent for the next three months. The decision has been taken to facilitate more take-home salary for employees and give relief to employers in payment of PF dues, resulting in a liquidity ease of Rs 6,750 crore.

The decision, which will have an impact on 4.3 crore employees and 6.5 lakh employers reeling under liquidity crunch due to COVID-19 lockdown, will be applicable on all the establishments covered under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Besides, the finance minister also announced the extension of another scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for three months till August, where the government would contribute entire 24 per cent of PF contributions till August, giving relief to 3.67 lakh employers and 72.22 lakh employees.

The government had imposed lockdown on March 25 to fight deadly COVID-19. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), payment of 12 per cent of employer and 12 per cent employee contributions were made into EPF accounts.

In a presentation on such steps, Sitharaman said, "This was provided earlier for salary months of March, April and May 2020. This support will be extended by another three months to salary months of June, July and August 2020." The extension of the benefit will provide a liquidity relief of Rs 2,500 crore to 3.67 lakh establishments and for 72.22 lakh employees. It also stated that businesses need support to ramp up production over the next quarter.

On PF contribution reduction, she said it is necessary to provide more take-home salary to employees and also give relief to employers in payment of provident fund dues. The CPSEs and state PSUs will however continue to contribute 12 per cent  as employer contribution to EPFO.

This scheme will be applicable for workers who are not eligible for 24 per cent  EPF support under PM Garib Kalyan Package and its extension, according to the presentation. This will provide relief to about 6.5 lakh establishments covered under EPFO and about 4.3 crore such employees, it said, adding that it will inject liquidity of Rs 6,750 crore to employers and employees over three months.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia claims promising signs in early trials of antiviral drug favipiravir

A candidate drug for treating the new coronavirus, favipiravir, has produced promising results in early clinical trials in Russia, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which provided 150 million roubles 2 million in funding for ...

9 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

Nine hospitals have so far been approved to conduct randomised controlled clinical trials under the WHOs Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus disease, apex medical research body ICMR said on Wednesday. F...

Maha reports single-day highest 1,495 cases and 54 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reportedthe single-day highest 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths,40 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to25,922 and the number of fatalities to 975, a Healthdepartment official saidA total o...

With united efforts of countrymen India will overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said people of the country have come together to face the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed confidence that India will successfully overcome the challenge with everyones efforts. He also congratulated p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020