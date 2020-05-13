Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:01 IST
Centre procures 5.03 lakh tonnes of pulses, oilseeds under PSS so far

Amid the lockdown, the Centre has procured about 5.03 lakh tonne of pulses and 3.67 lakh tonne of mustard seeds, totalling 8.7 lakh tonne under the price support scheme (PSS), according to the agriculture ministry. The PSS is operationalised on state governments' request when prices fall below the minimum support price (MSP).

The procurement is undertaken by nodal agencies like Nafed at minimum support price (MSP). Only fair average quality commodity is purchased under the scheme. However in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the daily procurement limit has been increased from 25 quintals to 40 quintals per day under the PSS for rabi crops.

Among pulses, the ministry said 3.17 lakh tonne of gram (chana) has been procured from nine states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. About 1.86 lakh tonne of tur dal has been procured from eight states -- Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha.

In case of oilseeds, the Centre has procured 3.67 lakh tonne of mustard seed from five states namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana. A total of 3,208 designated procurement centers are operating for procurement of pulses and oilseeds in eleven states.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is regularly monitoring the situation, the statement said. As per the second estimate of the ministry, pulses and oilseeds output during 2019 rabi season has been pegged at 15.11 million tonnes and 10.75 million tonnes, respectively.

Meanwhile, wheat harvesting across the country is continuing amid the COVID-19 lockdown. So far, 268.90 lakh tonne of grain has been purchased by the government agencies. That apart, the ministry has disbursed about Rs 18,517 crore to 9.25 crore beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN so far during the lockdown period.

The government gives Rs 6,000 in three equal installments under the PM-KISAN to each beneficiary farmer..

