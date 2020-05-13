Left Menu
ALSF holds 11th Governing Council meeting virtually due to COVID-19

The Council discussed the pandemic’s impact on Africa and measures to help African countries respond to Covid-19, such as debt servicing and renegotiation of contracts.

The Council noted during the event that member countries expressed their willingness to contribute financially to the ALSF to enable it to continue supporting their development efforts. Image Credit: Facebook / African Legal Support Facility

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) held its 11th Governing Council meeting virtually due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, discussing future action plans that include measures to assist African countries in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting took place on 11 May via video-conference. Council members endorsed the 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Audited Financial Statement, noting that the institution had exceeded its operational targets, consolidated and deepened its partnerships; and expanded its membership.

Two ALSF-supported infrastructure projects won IJGlobal Awards in 2019. Another project, the Nachtigal Hydro Dam project in Cameroon won the African power sector transaction of the year and Senegal's Tiaba N'Diaye wind farm project won the African wind sector transaction of the year. The projects will add more than 570 MW of clean energy at competitive tariffs, to support industrial expansion, job creation, and economic growth in their respective countries.

The members received an independent evaluation of the previous ALSF Medium-Term Strategy (2013-2017), which reported that ALSF's beneficiaries were highly satisfied with its interventions. The report also highlighted the ALSF's efforts to enhance its monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system, establish the ALSF Academy, and implement new financing instruments to broaden its sources of funding.

The Governing Council expressed its satisfaction with the convening of the first high-level forum for Regional Member Countries held in Abidjan on 26-27 February 2020 under the theme ALSF after 10 years: Facilitating Investment and Maximizing Resources for National Development.

The Council noted during the event that member countries expressed their willingness to contribute financially to the ALSF to enable it to continue supporting their development efforts.

The COVID-19 pandemic which has already had adverse effects on the African continent was another focus of the meeting. The Council discussed the pandemic's impact on Africa and measures to help African countries respond to Covid-19, such as debt servicing and renegotiation of contracts.

Members of the Council bid farewell to two outgoing Management Board Members, Bruce Montador (Canada) and Mahomed Rafique (Mozambique), thanking them for their service and dedication during their three-year tenure on the Board.

Created by the African Development Bank in 2010, the ALSF supports governments in negotiating complex commercial transactions, providing legal and technical assistance in public-private partnership projects across the oil and gas, mining and energy sectors, and covering sovereign debt issues and creditor litigation.

