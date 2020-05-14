Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on Powell's grim outlook

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:04 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on Powell's grim outlook

U.S. stocks fell sharply for the second day on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of extended economic weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic but did not mention new central bank support. The U.S. economy will take some time to get back to where it was, Powell said in a webcast, as he pledged to use the U.S. central bank's power as needed and called for more fiscal stimulus.

While many market participants said they were relieved by Powell's continued indication that the Fed would not push interest rates below zero, some were concerned that his call for fiscal stimulus would not be answered. "The market seems to be looking to the Fed for support and the Fed said look somewhere else," said Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, adding that divisions among Republicans and Democrats had dimmed prospects for additional fiscal support from Congress.

Investors were "disappointed he didn't bring up anything new the Fed was considering," said the strategist. Kleintop said Powell's tone was more pessimistic than in the recent past. "The market took away that maybe there's more bad news out there than they'd been pricing in," he said.

Powell's comments followed a sharp selloff in equities on Tuesday after a warning from leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci that the virus was not yet under control. Fauci's comments prompted concerns about how the economy would emerge from weeks of virus-related lockdowns. Another negative factor was a decision by an independent board overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars that it would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies.

"It adds to the tension ahead of an announcement Trump said could come this week on the Phase One (U.S.-China) trade deal," said Schwab's Kleintop. At 2:13PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.86 points, or 2.03%, to 23,281.92, the S&P 500 lost 53.7 points, or 1.87%, to 2,816.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.93 points, or 1.95%, to 8,826.62.

Investor bets on a swift recovery had helped the three main U.S. stock indexes climb about 30% from their March lows. But as officials around the world and in parts of the United States began easing lockdown rules with a view to restarting local economies fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections have diminished those hopes.

Energy stocks dropped more than 4% on Wednesday, showing the steepest percentage loss among the 11 major S&P sectors. Interest rate-sensitive bank shares shed 4.5%, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. Wall Street's fear gauge rose for the second day and hit its highest point since May 4.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shares were down more than 6% after it launched a $3.3 billion bond offering, pledging 28 of its ships as collateral and forecast heavy losses for the first quarter. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 7.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 5.06-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and 90 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Austria's Bundesliga to resume on June 2

Austrias Bundesliga, the countrys professional soccer league, will resume on June 2 and hold matches every three days to clear the backlog built up during the coronavirus shutdown, the leagues Chief Executive Christian Ebenbauer said on Wed...

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of playGERMANY The Bundesliga season will resta...

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday. All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The virtua...

JK HC chief justice writes to Union minister, seeks establishment of administrative tribunals

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal has written to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, seeking establishment of administrative tribunals with multiple benches having permanent seats in Srinagar and Jammu. Mittal wrote to the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020