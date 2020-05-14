Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare Lauds Government's Stimulus Package for NBFCs, Calls it Big Liquidity Boost for the Sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 10:49 IST
Religare Lauds Government's Stimulus Package for NBFCs, Calls it Big Liquidity Boost for the Sector

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Religare Enterprises today hailed Government’s stimulus package for the NBFCs. Commenting on the measures, Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd. said, “We welcome the Rs. 20 lakh crore - stimulus package announced by the Central Government. It is a step in the right direction to spur growth as we look towards making India self-reliant with focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. For NBFCs, the INR 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 will be a game changer for the sector. As AA rated and unrated papers will all be eligible under the scheme, it will ease the funding pressure from the NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs and help develop funding sources. Moreover, the INR 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme including investment grade debt papers and fully guaranteed by the Govt. is another breather for the NBFC sector. With the announcement of special measures and credit guarantee schemes for MSMEs, the Govt. has ensured the de-stressing and revival of India’s engines of growth. Overall, all the measures will help the NBFCs in providing the lending support to the MSMEs in these difficult times and contribute towards the long term vision of building India as an economic powerhouse.” PWRPWR

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge

The dollar held gains against major currencies on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation that policymakers will adopt negative interest rates.Among Asian currencies, the Australian dollar fell on da...

Truck bomb in eastern Afghan city kills five, 14 injured

A truck packed with explosives blew up near a court in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Thursday, killing at least five people, two days after gunmen attacked a maternity ward in the capital Kabul, killing women and newborn babies.A car...

Syngene International shares jump 5 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Syngene International on Thursday jumped 5 per cent after the company reported a 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. The companys stock gained 4.97 per cent to Rs 341.95 on BSE.On NSE,...

Misbah-ul-Haq defends axing of Amir, Wahab from PCB's central contracts list

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has defended the omission of pace trio of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali from the central contracts list. The coach said that both Amir and Wahab decided to shift their focus on white-ball cricket ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020