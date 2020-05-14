Sakthi Masala Contributes to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for The Second Time by Donating Rs. 5.10 Crore

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Sakthi Masala, one of India’s reputed food products manufacturers, donated Rs. 5 crore (on 30.03.2020) towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in appreciation of the able leadership of the Chief Minister, Mr. Edappadi K Palaniswami for the COVID-19 containment and relief efforts of the state government. The group is making a contribution to the relief fund for the second time by donating Rs. 5.10 crore on 11.05.2020 for providing immediate relief to the people in distress. In total, Sakthi Masala has made contributions to the tune of Rs. 10.10 crore to the relief fund to demonstrate its unwavering solidarity with the Tamil Nadu government and the people of the State. Sakthi Masala recognizes and salutes the exemplary administration of the Chief Minister, and profusely thanks the ministers, MLAs, officials of the state’s health & family welfare, revenue, police, food and civil supplies, labour welfare, fire and rescue service, disaster management authority, rural and local government bodies, district administration, and officers of other ministries and departments, field workers, doctors, paramedical staff, sanitary workers and conservancy staff, police staff, home guards, ex-servicemen, volunteers, social service organisations, NCC and NSS students who are working round the clock to contain the spread of coronavirus on a war footing. The group believes that the State will soon emerge victorious in its battle against the pandemic with the grace of God and the selfless dedication of everyone in the state

