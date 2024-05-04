Himachal CM Sukhu Urges Citizens to Combat Corruption with Collective Power

Hitting out at the BJP for its alleged attempts to topple the Congress government in the state by using ''money power'', Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday called upon the people to ''defeat BJP's dhanbal (money power) with janbal (people's power)''.

Addressing a gathering in Poanta in the Sirmaur district, he said the ''Congress government is here to stay and would last its full term'' adding that the BJP with 25 MLAs in 68-member House is allegedly day-dreaming to topple the government.

Attacking independent MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls and switched political loyalties, the chief minister said that they have moved the high court after ''selling their souls'' for getting their resignations accepted. They may get relief but they will get a ''befitting reply'' in the people's court.

''I have not joined politics to enjoy power or make money but to serve the people of the state and I am committed to make the state self-reliant by 2027,'' Sukhu said adding that he is the son of a farmer and an employee and he understands the problems of common people.

The government is taking decisions to improve the lives of all the sections of society including women, youths, farmers and employees as it understands their problems, he said. He also elaborated the decisions taken by the government, including granting Rs 1,500 per month to women, restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) and a hike in the procurement price of milk and purchase of generic grains from farmers.

Attacking the previous BJP government for ''completely ruining the administrative and financial system of the state,'' Sukhu alleged that the state's coffers were empty when he took over and there was not enough money even to meet the day-to-day expenses of the state for seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)