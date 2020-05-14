Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 triggers 3 pc decline in Q1 global trade: UNCTAD

The coronavirus pandemic cut global trade values by 3 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest UNCTAD data published in a joint report by 36 international organisations.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:24 IST
COVID-19 triggers 3 pc decline in Q1 global trade: UNCTAD
The downturn is expected to accelerate in the second quarter.. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic cut global trade values by 3 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest UNCTAD data published in a joint report by 36 international organisations. The downturn is expected to accelerate in the second quarter with global trade projected to record a quarter-on-quarter decline of 27 per cent, according to the report by its Committee for the Coordination of Statistical Activities (CCSA).

The report is a product of cooperation between the international statistics community and national statistical offices and systems around the world coordinated by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). "Everywhere governments are pressed to make post-COVID-19 recovery decisions with long-lasting consequences," said Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi.

According to the report, the drop in global trade is accompanied by marked decreases in commodity prices which have fallen precipitously since December last year. UNCTAD's free market commodity price index (FMCPI), which measures the price movements of primary commodities exported by developing economies, lost 1.2 per cent of its value in January, 8.5 per cent in February and a whopping 20.4 per cent in March.

Plummeting fuel prices were the main driver of the steep decline, plunging 33.2 per cent in March, while prices of minerals, ores, metals, food and agricultural raw materials tumbled by less than 4 per cent. The more than 20 per cent fall in commodity prices in March was a record in the history of the FMCPI. By comparison, during the global financial crisis of 2008, the maximum month-on-month decrease was 18.6 per cent.

At that time, the descent lasted six months. Worryingly, the duration and overall strength of the current downward trend in commodity prices and global trade remain uncertain. Before the COVID-19 pandemic sent international commerce into a tailspin, global merchandise trade volumes and values were showing modest signs of recovery since late 2019.

The UNCTAD nowcasts featured in the report incorporate a wide variety of data sources, capturing diverse determinants and indicators of trade, but the situation is changing rapidly. "In this time of crisis, we are putting out the facts as we know them today. We will continue monitoring the global trade landscape as it evolves," said UNCTAD's chief statistician Steve MacFeely. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 981, death toll 35

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka between 5 pm on May 13 and 12 pm on Thursday, taking the states tally to 981.According to the State Health Department, this includes 390 active cases.The number of patients who have b...

CONCACAF to reschedule men's Under-20 championship

CONCACAF has suspended its mens Under-20 Championships scheduled to conclude with group and knockout rounds in Honduras June 20-July 5, the regions governing body has said. Qualifying matches for the event had already taken place in Februar...

Tesla starts building Long Range Model 3 cars at China plant

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Thursday it had started producing Long Range Model 3 vehicles in its Shanghai factory and aimed to deliver them to customers soon. The company said the model would be sold at 344,050 yuan 48,495...

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises above 200 on Thursday

Spains daily coronavirus death toll rose on Thursday above 200 for the first time since May 8, the health ministry reported.The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321 on Thursday from 27,104 as 217 people reportedly died overnig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020