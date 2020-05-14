Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea launches voice-based contactless recharge initiative at retail outlets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:04 IST
Vodafone Idea launches voice-based contactless recharge initiative at retail outlets

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced its voice-based contactless recharge facility at retail outlets to enable customers and retailers adhere to social distancing in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. As retail outlets in various orange and green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores, the company said in a statement. "This has been made possible through Vodafone Idea's Smart Connect retailer app which allows retailers to recharge without having to hand over the phone to the customer to enter their mobile number," it said.

The customer or retailer can simply speak out the ten digit mobile number on the device and the Google voice-enabled feature will capture the command from a distance of up to ten feet, ensuring safety for both the sides. "In order to facilitate contactless recharges, Smart Connect is now enabled with voice based recharge feature and is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores," it said.

In India, economic and business activities are now slowly restarting outside containment zones, and partial movement has resumed within states in the third phase of the lockdown. Earlier, while announcing extension of nationwide lockdown till May 17, the government had issued guidelines permitting different sets of relaxations in green, red, and orange zones -- thus paving the way for a staggered exit while reopening the economy. As on early Thursday, the death toll due to coronavirus pandemic stood at 2,549 while the cases had risen to 78,003 in the country.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pound falls below $1.22 for the first time in more than 5 weeks

Sterling fell below 1.22 on Thursday - its lowest level in more than five weeks - as a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data hurt the British currency. The dollar rose against a basket of comparable currencies on Wednes...

36 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,100

36 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Thursday. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 860.In a bulletin, Andhra Pradesh ...

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 981, death toll 35

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka between 5 pm on May 13 and 12 pm on Thursday, taking the states tally to 981.According to the State Health Department, this includes 390 active cases.The number of patients who have b...

CONCACAF to reschedule men's Under-20 championship

CONCACAF has suspended its mens Under-20 Championships scheduled to conclude with group and knockout rounds in Honduras June 20-July 5, the regions governing body has said. Qualifying matches for the event had already taken place in Februar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020