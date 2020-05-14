Left Menu
Tata Trusts upgrading four govt hospital buildings into COVID-19 treatment centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:38 IST
Tata Trusts on Thursday said it is upgrading four government hospital buildings, two in Uttar Pradesh and two in Maharashtra, into COVID-19 treatment centres. The facilities, including both in-patient and out-patient wings, are permanent and will enhance healthcare in the locations even after the immediate purpose is met, Tata Trusts said in a statement. The hospitals in Maharashtra are at Sangli with 50 beds and Buldhana with 106 beds. The hospitals in Uttar Pradesh are at Gautam Buddha Nagar with 168 beds and Gonda with 106 beds, it added.

The company is attempting to hand over the facilities by June 15, 2020. The treatment centres in Uttar Pradesh are in collaboration with a partner organisation, it added. Each hospital will be armed with critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology and radiology, facilities for dialysis and blood storage and telemedicine units, Tata Trusts said.

The move follows the Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata's statement that, “Urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face”..

