Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delisting of subsidiary to enhance Vedanta Resources' financial flexibility: S&P

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:36 IST
Delisting of subsidiary to enhance Vedanta Resources' financial flexibility: S&P

The proposed delisting of mining baron Anil Agarwal's flagship Indian unit Vedanta Ltd will improve the group's corporate structure and credit profile, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. This is despite a likely increase in Vedanta Resources' leverage due to the transaction, it said in a note.

Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Resources is the parent firm of Mumbai-listed Vedanta, which houses mining and oil & gas operations of the group. Vedanta Resources has proposed to buy out public shareholders in Vedanta Ltd.

"The proposed privatization is subject to several approvals, including by the Vedanta Ltd board of directors, which is scheduled to meet on May 18. We expect a tender offer only around June or July this year," it said. Vedanta Resources' ability to refinance its near-term debt maturities, especially the USD 670 million bond maturing in June 2021, remains the key rating driver.

"A successful privatization of Vedanta Ltd should increase the parent's refinancing options. We may upgrade Vedanta Resources if its liquidity position improves as a result. However, a lack of progress on the refinancing over the next couple of quarters could lead us to lower the rating," the rating agency said. "Vedanta Resources' inefficient corporate structure and dependence on dividends from Vedanta Ltd for debt servicing have constrained its credit profile," it added.

A successful privatization of Vedanta would improve Vedanta Resources' access to the subsidiary's cash flows. This will be due to more efficient dividend upstreaming (compared to about 50 per cent that is currently paid to minority shareholders). "Over time, we expect the privatization to improve liquidity at Vedanta Resources and facilitate deleveraging," it said. "The benefits of the increased ownership will mitigate the increase in leverage following the privatization." The exercise, it said, is likely to be debt-funded, and could add about USD 2.3 billion to Vedanta Resources' debt, assuming the privatization happens at the floor price of Rs 87.5 per share.

The increase in debt is about 15 per cent of adjusted consolidated debt estimate of USD 17 billion for the company as of March 2020. "We believe the rise in debt is manageable considering the greater dividends available," it said. "However, if the funding of the privatization is short-term in nature, it could weaken Vedanta Resources' liquidity, especially with other debt maturities in the next 12 months." S&P said an increase in the tender price above Rs 87.5 per share is another risk, but it expects the company to be prudent while proceeding with the transaction.

Vedanta Resources owns 50.1 per cent of Vedanta Ltd..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

French health minister: reassured after chat with head of Sanofi

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he was reassured by a conversation with the head of Sanofi after critics in France targeted Sanofi for suggesting vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to U.S. patients fi...

Success after 1993's 'ball of the century' split me into two people: Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne says the success that came with his ball of the century in 1993 split him into two people and his habit of living in the moment without thinking about consequences often landed him in trouble which embarr...

900 migrants return to J-K from Maharashtra

Nine hundred migrants from Jammu and Kashmir, including 400 students belonging to the Valley, were ferried home from Maharashtra by a Shramik Special train on Thursday, officials said. However, several students from Jammu stranded in Pune a...

Coronavirus to exacerbate gender pay gap - German study

The coronavirus crisis is likely to widen the gender pay gap in Germany as more women are cutting their hours to look after children due to the closure of schools and nurseries, a survey showed on Thursday. In households with at least one c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020