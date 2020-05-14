Russia sends second wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia - sources

Russia has sent a second shipment of wheat to Saudi Arabia after its first export cargo arrived in the Gulf kingdom earlier in May, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, had long sought access to the Saudi market and in August Riyadh smoothed the path for that to happen by relaxing import specifications in a sign of improving bilateral ties.

The first 60,000 tonne cargo of Russian wheat set sail in April, and arrived in Saudi Arabia about a week ago. The size of the second cargo is 61,700 tonnes, one of the sources said. It left Russia in early May, the second source said.

Both cargoes were sent by a trading house under a tender with optional origin it won a couple of months ago, the sources said. Saudi state grain buyer SAGO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.