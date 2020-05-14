Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Paints enters into hand sanitiser segment, product to be launched this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:11 IST
JSW Paints enters into hand sanitiser segment, product to be launched this month

JSW Paints on Thursday said it is making a foray into the hand sanitiser segment in the domestic market with plans to roll out a disinfectant under brand Securall this month. The company has received all statutory approvals, permissions and licence to manufacture and sell the hand sanitiser across markets, JSW Paints said in a statement.

"As part of our endeavour to promote hygiene and safe health practices in the country, we will leverage our group businesses' retail distribution and community network to offer consumers access to a world-class product," Managing Director Parth Jindal said. JSW Paints said it is manufacturing hand sanitiser under Securall brand at its facility in Vasind, Maharashtra. It will be initially launched across South and West markets in 500 ml pack size. In order to support the Securall rollout, JSW Group will leverage its retail distribution network across paints, steel and cement businesses to market this hand sanitiser to Indian consumers. Additionally, JSW Paints will explore other channels to distribute and provide Indian consumers easy and even wider access to the Securall brand, it added.

JSW Foundation will provide free supply of Securall hand sanitizer to underprivileged communities..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Truck driver held for ferrying migrant workers to UP amid lockdown

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly ferrying 33 migrant workers from the national capital to their native places in Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Thursday. The truck driver -- Hari Ram -- was held...

Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote

Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organisations top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies. A foreign ministry letter seen by The Associated...

Motor racing-Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

The talk was of luring six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari but in the end it was Carlos Sainz, a driver yet to win anything in Formula One, who signed on the dotted line.The 25-year-old was confirmed on Thursday...

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape 'emoluments' lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by President Donald Trump to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel in Washington violates anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution known as the Emoluments Clauses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020