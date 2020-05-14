JSW Paints enters into hand sanitiser segment, product to be launched this month

JSW Paints on Thursday said it is making a foray into the hand sanitiser segment in the domestic market with plans to roll out a disinfectant under brand Securall this month. The company has received all statutory approvals, permissions and licence to manufacture and sell the hand sanitiser across markets, JSW Paints said in a statement.

"As part of our endeavour to promote hygiene and safe health practices in the country, we will leverage our group businesses' retail distribution and community network to offer consumers access to a world-class product," Managing Director Parth Jindal said. JSW Paints said it is manufacturing hand sanitiser under Securall brand at its facility in Vasind, Maharashtra. It will be initially launched across South and West markets in 500 ml pack size. In order to support the Securall rollout, JSW Group will leverage its retail distribution network across paints, steel and cement businesses to market this hand sanitiser to Indian consumers. Additionally, JSW Paints will explore other channels to distribute and provide Indian consumers easy and even wider access to the Securall brand, it added.

JSW Foundation will provide free supply of Securall hand sanitizer to underprivileged communities..