Left Menu
Development News Edition

2nd tranche of eco package highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:00 IST
2nd tranche of eco package highlights

Following are the highlights of second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tide over the COVID-19 crisis

* 3 crore farmers with loans of over Rs 4 lakh crore availed the benefit of 3-months moratorium * 25 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with a loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore * Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards * Rs 86,600 crore loans approved for 63 lakh farmers in March and April * Support of Rs 4,200 crore provided to states under RIDF during March for developing rural infra * Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital fund to be provided by NABARD * Rs 10,000 crore spending towards payment of wages under MNREGA till May 13 * enrollment drive being undertaken for returning migrants * Free foodgrain supply to about 8 crore migrants for 2 months; entailing spending of Rs 3,500 crore * States as implementing agency to provide 5 kg grains per person and 1 kg chana per family per month * 'One Nation One Ration Card' to be implemented by March 2021; migrants to access any PDS shop anywhere * Govt to launch Affordable Rental Housing Complexes for migrant and urban poor under PMAY  * Relief of Rs 1,500 crore through 2% interest subvention for prompt repayment of MUDRA Shishu loan up to Rs 50,000 * Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for 50 lakh street vendors with initial working capital of Rs 10,000 * Rs 6,000 crore Compensatory Afforestation Management & Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund for job creation   * Credit-linked subsidy scheme for affordable housing for middle class families extended till March 2021; resulting in over Rs 70,000 crore boost for housing sector.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Doctor suicide case: Delhi court extends till May 18 police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till May 18 the police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month. The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh had allegedly c...

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors: PM Narendra Modi.

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors PM Narendra Modi....

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape anti-corruption lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday handed President Donald Trump a setback, rejecting his bid to end a lawsuit that accused him of violating anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution with his ownership of a hotel in Washington while...

Homesick hockey players request Rijiju to restart training, minister assures controlled resumption

Lack of training is an obvious concern but Indias hockey players are also feeling homesick and they made that known to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who assured them of a controlled resumption of practice soon in an online interaction on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020