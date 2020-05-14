Proudly SA extends product offering to include local manufacturers

Left Menu
The fabric masks portal has established a successful online listing of accredited mask producers where buyers can source masks that meet their specific requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:41 IST
“Production capacities and contact details are supplied and corporate and individual buyers can make direct contact with the listed companies,” it said. Image Credit: Twitter(@ProudlySA)

Proudly South African has extended the product offering on its portal to include locally produced hand sanitisers, surface disinfectants and detergents.

"As South Africans gradually return to the workplace, the need for a reliable and local source of products which comply with proper health and safety standards is expected to spike and to last throughout the entire lockdown period, up to and beyond Stage 1," Proudly SA said on Thursday.

The portal was set up with the assistance of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (SACTWU), the National Bargaining Council for Clothing Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Circle.

"In the same way, the extended pages will list only local manufacturers of sanitisers, disinfectants and detergents that are proven to have been tested and which adhere to industry standards and labelling legislation.

"Production capacities and contact details are supplied and corporate and individual buyers can make direct contact with the listed companies," it said.

These products can be found on www.proudlysa.co.za.

Meanwhile, local manufacturers of sanitisers, detergents and disinfectants are encouraged to register their businesses via https://bit.ly/rsa_ppe_reg.

Last month, Proudly South African announced a dedicated marketplace portal to help South Africans source locally-made fabric face masks and to enable the country's clothing and textile sector to retain jobs.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

