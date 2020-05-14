All tickets booked for regular trains till June 30 cancelled, full refund: Railways

Bookings made before and during the lockdown period for journeys to be taken till June 30 on regular trains have been cancelled, the Railways said on Thursday, indicating that normal passenger services are unlikely to resume by that date. However, Shramik Specials introduced on May 1 and special train services that started on May 12 will continue, the national transporter said in an order. While earlier, the regular train passenger services were cancelled until "further advice", the Railways' Thursday order indicated that there would be no resumption of these services at least till the end of June.

"Regular passenger service including Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban services have been cancelled until further advice," said the Thursday order. "The competent authority has desired that all the tickets booked for the above trains for the period up to 30th June, 2020 may be cancelled and full refund generated as per provisions," it said.

The tickets to be cancelled were booked before and during the lockdown period, till April 14, when the Railways was still allowing bookings for journeys in June, an IRCTC official told PTI. And since reservation can generally be made up to 120 days in advance, tickets have been booked for journeys till August 12, officials said.

Earlier, the Railways had issued instructions to cancel all bookings and refund full amounts for journeys till May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown ends. While all e-tickets will be refunded automatically, the Railways said, those bought at the counter for journeys post March 21 can be cancelled and refunds taken upon submission of the ticket up to six months from the date of journey.

"Passenger can file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) within six months from date of journey instead of 3 days at the station and submit the detailed TDR within next 60 days (instead of 10 days) to Chief Claims Officer/CCM Refund office for getting the refund amount, subject to verification," the order stated. It also said while online cancellation and refund facility is available for e-tickets, passengers can also cancel PRS counter ticket through 139 or through the IRCTC website and get refund across the counter within six months from journey, instead of up to the scheduled departure of the train. Regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways have been suspended since March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.