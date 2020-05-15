Left Menu
Lufthansa Group plans to resume flight services to India in June

Airlines group Lufthansa on Thursday said it plans to restart services to India, which is currently under hiatus due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, by June this year.

15-05-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Airlines group Lufthansa on Thursday said it plans to restart services to India, which is currently under hiatus due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, by June this year. In an official statement, the airlines said that is expecting to operate to over 130 destinations world over. The services in India will be restored to Mumbai from Frankfurt subject to regulatory approvals.

"I am quite proud of our decision to have Mumbai as one of the first destinations for increasing our long-haul services. It reflects the robust demand for flights to and from India, even in these unprecedented times," said George Ettiyil, Senior Director Sales, South Asia at Lufthansa Group. "While we fully understand and respect the Indian Government's final call as to when this can take place, resuming flights to Mumbai, underlines our confidence in how the Indian Government is handling the pandemic crisis," he added.

With over 106 destinations in Germany and Europe and more than 20 intercontinental destinations, the range of flights will be expanded. By June end, the airline group plans to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations worldwide.

The first batch of flights is available for reservation in the booking systems from May 14. (ANI)

