Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly gain as pandemic recovery hopes waver

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 06:59 IST
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly gain as pandemic recovery hopes waver

The dollar eased from a three-week high on Friday but looked set for a modest weekly gain as rising Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections rattled investors. Wavering hopes for a quick global recovery from the pandemic had the trade-sensitive Australian dollar poised to snap five weeks of gains with a 1% drop, its first weekly loss since early April.

The Aussie was steady in morning trade at $0.6464, about the middle of the range it has kept all month. The beaten-down kiwi crept back over 60 cents to $0.6008 from a Thursday three-week low of $0.5958.

But most major currencies were steady as larger economies started to ease virus containment measures. The yen was steady at 107.40 per dollar. A state of emergency in large parts of Japan was lifted on Thursday.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar is up about 0.5% this week. An already-dismal near-term U.S. economic outlook has darkened further in the latest Reuters poll of economists, with a forecast for a 35% annualised second-quarter contraction. While a recovery is still forecast for the second half, the economy won't come close to regaining the ground it lost this year.

"The market is sort of in a wait-and-see mode at the moment, waiting to see in particular whether U.S.-China trade tensions really do escalate," said Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange analyst at National Australia Bank. "Trump is making a lot of vocal discontent, but the reality is that if he goes into any meaningful punishment, he knows it's going to have market consequences and given the brittle state of the U.S. economy, that's a tricky balancing act."

In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was disappointed with China's failure to contain the coronavirus and suggested he could cut ties. "There are many things we could do. We could do things. We could cut off the whole relationship," he said.

China insists it has been transparent, but amid increasingly bitter exchanges both sides have questioned the future of a partial trade deal they signed in January. The Chinese yuan, a barometer of the relationship between the world's two biggest economies, skidded to a one-week low overnight but recouped losses and was steady ahead of April industrial and retail sales data due at 0200 GMT.

Investors have been pleased by signs of a rebound in China's manufacturing sector but are closely watching the retail figures for signs of a return of consumer spending as the world looks to China for clues as to what a COVID-19 recovery looks like. A Reuters poll of economists show expectations of a 1.5% gain in industrial output and a 7% drop in retail sales, narrowing from March's 15.8% sales drop.

"Data releases could shape the trading day...and could add to any positive momentum if they land near forecasts," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. Elsewhere the British pound remained under pressure at $1.2221, after touching a five-week low of $1.2161 overnight after the British government reiterated its refusal to extend the Brexit transition deadline beyond December.

The euro also hit an almost five-year low against the Swiss franc of 1.502 francs as the crisis puts pressure on the single currency. It last held at $1.0840.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Only Customs-permitted to be able to import tobacco products in NZ

The Government will close a loophole that allowed some people to import cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco for manufacturing cigarettes and roll your owns for sale on the black market without excise tax being paid, says Minister of Customs J...

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases as Latin America reels

Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen their economies even as the spread of the virus in Latin America is seemingly gathering ...

Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar wanted for armed robbery

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted by the Miramar Fla. Police Department on charges of armed robbery with a firearm after an alleged incident at a party late Wednesday night. A...

Mexico's president pushes back on government forecast coronavirus could impoverish millions

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushed back on Thursday against a government report that forecast the coronavirus pandemic could drag millions of Mexicans into extreme poverty in Latin Americas second largest economy.CONEVAL, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020