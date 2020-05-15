Left Menu
Development News Edition

Franklin Templeton MF gets in touch with investors for voting process

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:52 IST
Franklin Templeton MF gets in touch with investors for voting process

After winding up its six debt schemes, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has now taken the first step towards returning investors' money as it has started getting in touch with them with regard to voting process to get their consent. However, a negative outcome in the voting may delay the process to liquidate assets of the scheme and payment of money to investors, the fund house said. The move comes days after markets regulator Sebi asked the fund house to focus on repaying investors at the earliest.

In a letter to investors on Thursday, Franklin Templeton India President Sanjay Sapre said,” Franklin Templeton is committed to ensuring an orderly and equitable exit for all investors at the earliest possible time and we have been working hard to expedite the process of returning your money.” The upcoming voting exercise is one such important step in that direction, he said. He reiterated that winding up of these six schemes was to preserve the value of investments and return investors' money at the earliest. Explaining about the voting process, Sapre said as a part of the winding up process, trustees need authorisation from investors to return the money at the earliest.

Once the trustees receive authorisation, next steps include monetisation of assets and distribution of money from the respective schemes. An important point to note is that the payment schedule or payouts can be finalised and implemented only after the successful completion of the voting process. He, further, said trustees will also be appointing an independent advisor to assist with the liquidation of the portfolios. The fund house said its immediate focus is on getting ready for the voting process and making it as convenient and easy as possible for investors to cast vote. “Over the next few days, our trustees will send investors in the six schemes under winding up, an e-mail with a “notice” related to the “Voting Process”. The notice will be sent for each scheme separately. The voting activity will be conducted separately for each of the six schemes,” Sapre said. He also tried to clear some misconceptions regarding the purpose of the voting exercise. “Some investors believe that by voting in the negative, the winding up will be reversed and that the six schemes will recommence the redemption and subscription process. This is not true,” Sapre said.

The purpose of the vote is to authorize the trustees to take the next steps for disposal of the assets of the scheme and distribution of the proceeds to the unitholders in accordance with regulations. “If trustees do not receive authorization to proceed with disposal of assets of the scheme, this may delay the process of monetising such assets and distribution of proceeds,” Sapre said.

The fund house said that it continues to receive inflows regularly and all maturities and other commitments have been received as per schedule thus far. “We continue to see a marked reduction in borrowing levels across some of our funds under winding-up, as we receive these cash flows via coupons, scheduled maturities and prepayments,” he said. Also, he assured investors that the schemes will explore all opportunities to monetise the underlying assets in the portfolio before the maturity date, without resorting to distress sales, to return investors' money at the earliest possible time. “It will be the endeavour of the schemes to return these monies well in advance of the maturity dates of the underlying securities," he added.

Last month, the fund house had closed six of its debt funds, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond markets. These schemes, together having an estimate amount of over Rs 25,000 crore assets under management, were Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Denied Arjuna repeatedly, Amit Panghal requests Rijiju to revamp sports awards selection process

Repeatedly denied the Arjuna award for an inadvertent dope offence back in 2012, Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal on Friday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to revamp the selection criteria for the national sports awards, c...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 5.6 to Rs 800.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5.6, or 0.7 per c...

Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

The main opposition candidate in Polands trouble-ridden presidential election said Friday she was quitting the race after her support dropped dramatically. Center-liberal candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform party was a...

Rajnath commissions Coast Guard ship, two interceptor boats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned a ship and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard ICG in Goa through video conferencing from New Delhi in the backdrop of COVID-19, a step that will boost operational capability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020